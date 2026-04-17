White House, Anthropic to hold talks amid Pentagon AI dispute

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Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is scheduled to meet White House chief of staff Susie Wiles on Friday, signaling a potential breakthrough in the artificial intelligence startup’s dispute with the Pentagon, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

The possible meeting comes as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly acknowledges the advanced capabilities of Anthropic’s new AI model, Mythos, particularly its sophisticated cybersecurity defense and penetration-testing functions.

According to Axios, a source close to the negotiations said it would be “grossly irresponsible” for the U.S. government to deny itself the technological advantages offered by the new model, adding that such a decision could benefit China.

Mythos, announced on April 7, is being deployed under Anthropic’s “Project Glasswing,” a controlled program allowing select organizations to use the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview model for defensive cybersecurity applications.

Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that the U.S. government is considering making a version of Mythos available to major federal agencies.

Anthropic has continued discussions with the Trump administration regarding Mythos, co-founder Jack Clark said on Monday, even after the Pentagon cut ties with the company following a contract dispute.

News.Az