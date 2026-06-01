S. Korea's ex-president Yoon began martial law preparations in 2023: Special counsel

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A special counsel team has determined former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol had prepared to declare martial law since late 2023, about a year before his failed bid in December 2024, officials said Monday, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Assistant special counsel Kim Ji-mi said in a briefing that the team has determined that Yoon had made preparations for martial law since November 2023 after questioning former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Kim Myung-soo.

The now-retired admiral is said to have told the team last month that Yoon asked him whether he would do anything he would order when they met on Nov. 29, 2023.

Yoon allegedly flew into a rage when he said he would follow them if they were just orders.

The team, led by special counsel Kwon Chang-young, has left open the possibility that Yoon's alleged remarks may have been part of preliminary efforts to recruit top military officials for his martial law bid.

Kwon's team earlier said Yoon appeared to be preparing for martial law since the first half of 2024, citing the outcome of its questioning of a military counterintelligence official.

Meanwhile, a separate special counsel team that ended its mandate late last year after a probe into Yoon had determined that martial law preparations took place before October 2023. The team cited a notebook belonging to a retired general convicted in connection with Yoon's martial law bid.

A Seoul court, however, did not recognize the notebook as evidence during Yoon's insurrection trial, where he was sentenced to life imprisonment over his failed martial law bid.

News.Az