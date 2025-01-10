Actor Sebastian Harrison narrowly escapes death in Los Angeles wildfires - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sebastian Harrison’s real-life escape was more dramatic than any of the action-packed scenes he starred in during his Spaghetti Western career.

The former actor, 59, raced back to his beachfront property in Malibu on Tuesday night amid reports of blazes sweeping Los Angeles, News.Az reports, citing The Telegraph. When he got home, Mr Harrison was confronted by a fire already licking at the edges of the $2.4 million estate he had purchased in 2010.In the 1980s, he had battled evil cowboys in White Apache (1986) and the Viet Cong in Fireback (1983), but this time the threat came right to his doorstep.Having evacuated his 89-year-old father, Richard, who had a storied career in Spaghetti Westerns himself, Mr Harrison ignored orders to leave the area and tried to stop his home from burning down.He told The Telegraph: "I stayed, even though everyone, you know, the police came and they said, 'evacuate', and everyone had left, I was the only one there."Grabbing a hose, he watered the roof and removed the outdoor garden furniture in an attempt to prevent the blaze spreading across the three-acre "sanctuary" he shared with his wife, Livia Pillmann.The action hero's gamble, this time, did not pay off. With the fire growing larger, Mr Harrison decided he needed to escape."I thought, 'Oh, I think I really need to get out of here, but there's no one here to help me'," he said."I mean, I have, you know, nerves of steel, but there was a point when I, you know, I thought I could catch on fire."Mr Harrison, who founded telecoms firm Cellular Abroad Inc, was one of dozens of actors forced to watch their homes burn down in the past 24 hours, from superstars like Billy Crystal to those who never troubled the engravers on Hollywood Boulevard.

