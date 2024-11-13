Actor Timothy West passes away at 90

+ ↺ − 16 px

Timothy West, the beloved actor renowned for his roles in Coronation Street and EastEnders, has passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 90, surrounded by friends and family.

Husband to 92-year-old Prunella Scales - who played Sybil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers - the pair travelled together on UK and overseas canals in the Channel 4 series Great Canal Journeys, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. His children Juliet, Samuel and Joseph West, said in a statement issued by his agent: "After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old."Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly."We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George's Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days."The couple married in 1963 and had two sons, actor Samuel and Joseph.West was also married to actor Jacqueline Boyer from 1956 to 1961, with whom he had a daughter, Juliet.In 1984, West was appointed CBE for his services to drama in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.He was the winner of an RTS television award for his lead role in Churchill And The Generals, released in 1979, according to imdb.com.In his career, he played Winston Churchill three times, including in The Last Bastion (1984) and in Hiroshima (1995).West was also nominated for best actor in the 1976 BAFTAs for his part as Edward VII in the historical drama.Four years later, he was nominated in the same category for a number of roles, including as best actor in Crime And Punishment.He also held other popular TV roles, such as in BBC comedy-drama Last Tango In Halifax.In the long-running BBC comedy, Not Going Out, he played Geoffrey, the father of Lucy Adams, played by Sally Bretton.

News.Az