Amazon's cloud sales surge to highest growth since 2022

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Amazon’s cloud computing division reported its fastest quarterly sales growth in more than three years, driven by rising artificial intelligence demand and expanded data center capacity.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) generated $37.6 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2026, up 28% from a year earlier, marking its strongest growth rate since the second quarter of 2022, the company said Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The cloud unit, which accounts for roughly one-fifth of Amazon’s total revenue and the majority of its operating profit, has benefited from surging demand for AI infrastructure and cloud computing services.

Amazon has recently strengthened partnerships with leading AI firms OpenAI and Anthropic, with agreements expected to involve more than $100 billion in AWS spending over the coming years.

These deals have helped ease investor concerns about slowing cloud growth and Amazon’s absence of a dominant consumer AI product comparable to ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini.

However, Amazon’s capital expenditures rose sharply to $44.2 billion in the first quarter, exceeding analyst expectations, as the company continues heavy investment in data centers and AI infrastructure.

CEO Andy Jassy said the company plans to spend around $200 billion this year, largely on data centers built to support AI services.

Overall, Amazon’s total revenue rose 17% year-on-year to $181.5 billion in the first quarter, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $177.2 billion.

News.Az