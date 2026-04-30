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Kenyan runner Sabastian Sawe made history at the London Marathon, finishing in one hour, 59 minutes, and 30 seconds. this achievement was driven by a combination of athlete grit and radical design choices from Adidas.

Sawe wore the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3, the lightest racing shoe ever created by the brand, News.Az reports, citing RNZ.

Weighing only 97 grammes, the shoe is 30 percent lighter than its predecessor. to reach this weight, Adidas drew inspiration from outside industries, using an upper material inspired by kite-surfing fabrics and an extremely thin rubber outsole developed with Continental.

the most significant weight reduction came from the Lightstrike Pro Evo foam, which was cut by 50 percent. even the shoelaces were shortened to save a few extra grammes. according to Patrick Nava, Adidas' general manager of running, these innovations improve running economy by 1.6 percent compared to previous models.

sports researcher Geoff Burns noted that these "super shoes" do more than just shave time off the clock; they allow athletes to train harder. because the shoes reduce physical trauma, runners like Sawe can increase their weekly mileage and spend more time training at race speeds.

while the Evo 3 is currently a limited "formula one" level product, Adidas plans to release a more commercial version later this year. following the victory, both Sawe and Marc Makowski of Adidas expressed confidence that even faster times are possible, suggesting the limits of human performance have merely been reset.

News.Az