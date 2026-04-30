M3.4 earthquake shakes the Caspian Sea early Thursday

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A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea early Thursday, according to Azerbaijan’s seismic monitoring authorities.

The tremor occurred at 03:09 local time and was detected at a depth of around 20 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

No damage or casualties have been reported following the seismic event.

The Caspian region regularly experiences low-to-moderate seismic activity due to its complex geological structure, though most quakes in the area are minor and not felt on the surface.

News.Az