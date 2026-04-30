Gaza flotilla accuses Israel of disabling boats, leaving hundreds stranded at sea

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The Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla has accused Israeli forces of leaving civilians stranded at sea after “systematically” disabling their vessels, News.Az reports.

“After smashing engines and destroying navigation arrays, the military retreated – intentionally leaving hundreds of civilians stranded on powerless, broken vessels directly in the path of a massive approaching storm,” the group wrote on X.

The flotilla said communications with multiple boats had also been disrupted. “Communications with multiple vessels have been jammed, severing their ability to coordinate or signal for help,” it added.

The group claims the actions left hundreds of passengers unable to navigate or request assistance while at sea.

Earlier, Israel confirmed that it had intercepted several ships in international waters.

News.Az