Stellantis Q1 profit nearly triples, beats forecasts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stellantis said Thursday that its adjusted operating income nearly tripled in the first quarter of this year, surpassing market expectations, driven by sales growth across all regions, particularly in its key North American market.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at the Franco-Italian automaker reached 960 million euros ($1.12 billion) in the January–March period, compared with an analyst consensus of 568 million euros in a Reuters poll, News.Az reports.

In the same period last year, adjusted EBIT stood at 327 million euros, the company said.

This marks the first time Stellantis has reported quarterly profit figures since its formation in early 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA Group. Previously, the company only released profit data on a semi-annual basis.

Stellantis also said it recorded a positive impact of about 400 million euros in the first quarter due to a cost adjustment linked to U.S. IEEPA tariffs, based on expected refunds.

News.Az