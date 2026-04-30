Report alleges Trump, Israel role in Honduras plot

The claims were published by Canal Red and Hondurasgate, which cite alleged audio recordings and messaging exchanges suggesting discussions about Hernandez’s political future and broader geopolitical interests in Honduras, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

According to the report, conversations referenced coordination between Honduran political figures and external actors, alongside claims of economic and strategic plans involving foreign investment in infrastructure and industrial zones within the country.

Hernandez, who was previously convicted in the United States on drug trafficking and weapons-related charges in 2024, is alleged in the recordings to have discussed political developments and international support for his potential return to influence.

The report also claims that discussions included interest in major infrastructure projects such as transport corridors and airport operations, though these assertions have not been independently verified.

Officials named in the report, as well as representatives of the U.S. government and Israel, have not publicly confirmed the allegations.

The story comes amid heightened political sensitivity in Honduras following recent elections and ongoing debate over foreign influence, governance, and economic reforms in the country.