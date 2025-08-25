Actress Verónica Echegui dies aged 42

+ ↺ − 16 px

Actress Verónica Echegui (Madrid, 1983-2025) died this Sunday at the age of 42 due to cancer, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Echegui became known with I am Juani (2006) by Bigas Luna, for which she received a Goya Award nomination for Best New Actress. In her final days, she was hospitalized at the 12 de Octubre Hospital in Madrid. Her last appearance on screen was in the series To death by Dani de la Orden, filmed in August 2023.

Echegui made his television debut with small roles in the series A new life and Paco and Veva (2004) from Spanish Television, but it was with his acting work in I am Juani which marked a turning point in her professional career. The story of Juani, a stubborn and strong-willed girl from the suburbs who decides to escape from a dysfunctional environment and make a living as an actress, was a critical success and catapulted her to the forefront of Spanish cinema. The following year, Echegui starred in Touch the sky (2007), directed by the Argentine Marcos Carnevale, and, together with Carmen Maura, The least of the bad (2007), by Antonio Hernández.

Echegui made a foray into Hollywood in 2013 with the film The cold light of day, directed by Mabrouk El Mechri and accompanied by performers such as Sigourney Weaver and Bruce Willis, and in 2016 she worked with Mexican director Gael García Bernal in You're killing me, SusanaWith projects like these, the actress made a career outside of Spain, but without losing contact with the industry and, especially, with Catalan cinema. That same year, she headed the audiovisual version of best-seller Don't blame karma for what happens to you because you're an idiot. directed by Maria Ripoll —with whom he would work again in 2024 I am not that one—and starring David Verdaguer and Jordi Sánchez. Shortly after, the film version of the novel was released. The Mist and the Maiden by Lorenzo Silva, with Quim Gutiérrez and Aura Garrido.

In recent years, Echegui co-starred in the film The offering (2020), by Ventura Durall, with Àlex Brendemühl and Anna Alarcón, with which he achieved his second Gaudí Award. The fourth Goya nomination came that same year for his performance in the musical comedy Explode, Explode, but the Spanish Film Academy didn't award her that award either. In fact, the only Goya she was awarded was in 2022 for her work as director on the short film Wolf Totem.

