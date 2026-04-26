It started as a normal flight in India — Then everything changed in seconds - VIDEO

It started as a normal flight in India — Then everything changed in seconds - VIDEO

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A flight operated by Swiss International Air Lines was evacuated at Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday after an engine-related issue occurred during takeoff, the airline confirmed in an official statement, News.az reports.

The incident involved flight LX147, operated by an Airbus A330-343 registered as HB-JHK. According to the airline, the aircraft was carrying 228 passengers and four infants at the time of the emergency.

The problem arose shortly after 1:00 a.m. local time, when one of the aircraft’s engines experienced a malfunction during the takeoff phase, forcing the crew to initiate emergency procedures.

All passengers and crew members were evacuated using emergency slides. The airline confirmed that six passengers are currently undergoing medical evaluation following the incident, while no injuries were reported among the crew.

Swiss International Air Lines said it is working closely with local authorities to investigate the cause of the engine issue. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.

🚨Emergency evacuation on Swiss Delhi–Zurich flight LX0147



A Swiss Air Airbus A330-300 aborted takeoff in Delhi after an engine failure, prompting a full emergency.



All passengers and crew were evacuated via slides, with minor injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/RJJ2FjPruy — News.Az (@news_az) April 26, 2026

News.Az