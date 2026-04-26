America launches USS Idaho in bold show of ‘peace through strength’ - VIDEO

America launches USS Idaho in bold show of ‘peace through strength’ - VIDEO

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The acting head of the United States Navy, Hung Cao, has announced the addition of a new warship to the fleet, underscoring Washington’s growing emphasis on maritime power and global security.

In a post on X, Cao highlighted the strategic importance of naval dominance for the United States, noting that the country’s economic stability depends heavily on secure sea routes.

“We are a maritime nation, bordering on both the Atlantic and the Pacific. Our commerce depends on safe and secure sea lanes of communication,” he wrote.

Cao also directly reiterated the military doctrine promoted by Donald Trump:

“President Trump’s commission to our military is simple: to achieve Peace Through Strength.”

According to Cao, the USS Idaho is fully prepared for rapid deployment across global waters.

“The USS Idaho joins the fleet ready to answer the call to action, in any ocean, at any time,” he added.

The statement reflects continued US investment in naval capabilities at a time of intensifying geopolitical competition and growing focus on the security of global maritime trade routes.

News.Az