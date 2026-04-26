Stock market faces pivotal week as Fed, Big Tech earnings loom

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Purchase Licensing Rights

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Global stock markets are heading into a critical week, with investors closely monitoring three key factors that could shape market direction in the coming days, News.az reports, citing CNBC.

First, the spotlight is firmly on the U.S. Federal Reserve. Market participants are awaiting signals on interest rate policy, with expectations that the central bank will keep rates steady for now. However, any hints about future rate cuts—or continued concerns over inflation—could trigger sharp reactions across equities and bonds. Recent data and geopolitical pressures, including tensions linked to the Iran crisis, continue to complicate the Fed’s outlook.

Second, a wave of earnings from major technology companies is set to dominate investor attention. Heavyweights such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet are reporting results, and their performance is expected to play a decisive role in sustaining—or derailing—the current market rally. Big Tech has been the main driver of gains in recent weeks, fueled by optimism around artificial intelligence and strong corporate results.

Third, broader market sentiment will be influenced by economic data and geopolitical developments. Investors are watching indicators such as GDP growth and inflation, alongside ongoing global tensions that continue to affect energy prices and risk appetite. The interplay between economic fundamentals and geopolitical risks remains a key source of volatility.

Markets have recently shown resilience, with major indices nearing record highs after several weeks of gains. However, analysts warn that the coming days could be decisive in determining whether the rally has further room to run or is approaching a turning point.

Overall, the combination of central bank policy, Big Tech earnings, and macroeconomic uncertainty sets the stage for a potentially volatile and defining week on Wall Street.

News.Az