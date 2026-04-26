Mali in chaos: Defence Minister killed in coordinated attacks

Colonel Sadio Camara, Minister of Defence and Veterans of Mali, was a central figure in Mali's military government [File: Fanny Noaro-Kabr/AFP]

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Mali’s Defence Minister Sadio Camara has been killed following a wave of coordinated attacks targeting military sites across the country, News.az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The attacks, which began on April 25, struck multiple locations including the capital Bamako and key military areas. Camara’s residence in the garrison town of Kati—near Bamako—was among the primary targets.

The killing comes amid what analysts describe as one of the largest and most coordinated militant offensives in Mali in recent years. Armed groups launched simultaneous assaults on strategic sites across the country, highlighting a sharp escalation in violence.

Camara, a central figure in Mali’s military leadership and a key architect of the current junta’s security strategy, had played a major role in shaping the country’s defense policy following the 2020–2021 coups. His death represents a significant blow to the ruling military authorities.

According to reports, the attacks involved jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda as well as allied rebel factions, reflecting a growing alliance among insurgent forces.

The situation remains volatile, with fighting continuing in several regions and uncertainty over the full scale of casualties and damage. The latest developments underscore Mali’s deepening security crisis despite years of military rule and international involvement.

Authorities have not yet released a full official statement, and further details are expected as the situation unfolds.

News.Az