(Ad) Azercell introduces a new business vertical in mobile market!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell Fintech combining financial and telco capabilities will soon offer its subscribers digital banking services.

Aiming at providing customers with accessible, user-friendly and transparent services “Azercell Telecom” expands its digital products portfolio by introducing a special project enabling its subscribers to make non-cash payments and carry out financial transactions in more convenient way.

The digital card to be introduced to customers in the near future will support extensive range of payment methods, extension of balance among other financial transactions. Solution is based on end-to-end digital experience with fast and convenient customer identification.

By transforming traditional payment methods and behaviors of consumers Azercell Fintech has the potential to provide users with the easiest non-cash digital payment tool.

Available both for pre-paid (SimSim) and post-paid subscribers this Service exempts customers from standard registration procedures. Moreover, subscribers may activate the service through updated Kabinetim application without a need to visiting customer service centers. It should be noted that “Azercell Telecom” develops this Project in collaboration with the group of partners that includes “PASHA Bank”, Visa and AzInTelecom.

Azad Huseynov Azercell Big Data&Analytics and Special Projects department director said:

“Incorporating banking and fintech functionality into Azercell’s vast telecommunications network creates even greater opportunities for us in terms of our product portfolio and customer satisfaction which in its turn will have positive impact on sustainability of our business.”

Azercell subscribers wishing to be among the first users of this new service can pre-order the digital card by registering at www.azercell.com website.

It should be noted that Azercell was the first telco to introduce “Mobile Payment” service several years back, enabling customers to carry out certain financial transactions via its Kabinetim app.

By becoming a new chapter in financial services within mobile communication market Azercell Digital Card will make endless opportunities of digital technologies even closer to customers.

News.Az