(Ad) Azercell launches fifth-generation network in Baku on trial mode

Owners of 5G-compatible Huawei, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Poco smartphones can try the new technology at Fountain Square.

Pursuant to its strategic goal of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives!" Azercell deploys a 5G network in Baku on trial mode.

In 2019, Azercell was the first mobile operator in the country to conduct pilot tests for 5G in its flagship store located at Taghiyev Street. Now, the technology is available to the company subscribers in the entire area of Fountain Square in trial mode.

Customers with eligible devices can test 5G speed in the coverage area using their existing data packages by dialing *595#YES. Additionally, the leading mobile operator launches a special 5G campaign: Azercell subscribers who test 5G network before January 31, will receive from the company 5GB mobile internet pack valid for the next 30 days.

The fifth-generation wireless network provides higher download speeds up to 1 Gbps, ultra-low latency, better dependability, massive network capacity and advanced user experience.

The owners of Apple and Samsung 5G-compatible smartphones will be able to try the high-speed internet once the manufacturers push out the software update to enable 5G services on their devices in Azerbaijan and issue the specific permits to the operators.

Today, 5G technology is mainly required by large industrial companies, for example, for remote equipment control or instant access to data at any distance. The deployment of the 5G network will substantially enhance technology solutions for local businesses and domestic industries and open new horizons for end-to-end user experience. The possibilities (use cases) for 5G implementation at the consumer level are yet to be developed.

