(Ad) Regional competitions of Robotex Turkiye kick off with the support of Azercell!

More than 1500 participants from Azerbaijan and Turkey engage in the competition

Regional competitions of Robotex Turkiye, an annual robotics festival, started in Baku with the general sponsorship of Azercell. The opening ceremony was held with the participation of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to our country, Jahit Bagchi, the advisor to the president of Azercell, Okan Chimen, rector of Nakhchivan State University, Elbrus Isayev, director of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, Ulker Sattarova, the president of the company Robotex Turkiye, Orhan Chevik, and other authorized persons.

"Azercell is committed to supporting the personal and professional development of the talented youth, particularly in preparing the next generation of ICT specialists. We believe this competition will reveal new talents in the fields of innovation, robotics, and artificial intelligence in Azerbaijan and further contribute to their development. Azercell is proud to support initiatives that foster innovation and technological advancement, and we are excited to witness the creative ideas of participants in this prestigious event," noted Okan Chimen during his speech at the opening ceremony.

The regional competitions of Robotex Turkiye will last for two days, bringing together 1500 young robotics engineers. Participants will collaborate in groups on projects related to programming and robot development. Following the event, 109 teams will be selected to advance to the next stage of the competition. Representatives from various age groups, including schoolchildren, students, and employees of private companies, were eligible to participate. Within the competition, participants have the opportunity to create their own robots and present their startups.

It is worth mentioning that the next stage of the competition will take place in Antalya on April 20–21. In addition to representatives from Azerbaijan and Turkey, youth from Kazakhstan will also join the championship. The most outstanding teams will have the opportunity to participate in the International Robotics Championship, which will be held in Tallinn (Estonia).

News.Az