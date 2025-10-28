Adani Green Energy’s quarterly profit jumps 25% on strong power sales

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s Adani Green Energy Ltd posted a 25% rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher power sales and improved capacity utilization as the country accelerates its clean energy expansion.

The renewable arm of billionaire Gautam Adani’s ports-to-power conglomerate reported a net profit of ₹6.44 billion ($73.3 million) for the quarter ended September 30, up from ₹5.15 billion a year earlier, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Revenue from power supply — its largest business segment — surged 20% to ₹27.76 billion, while total operational capacity climbed 49% to 16.7 GW.

Adani Green operates across solar, wind, and hybrid power projects nationwide, benefiting from India’s goal of reaching 500 GW of non-fossil energy by 2030.

During the first half of the fiscal year, energy sales grew 39% year-on-year to 19.57 billion units. The company’s solar capacity utilization factor (CUF) stood at 24.8%, while wind CUF reached 37.8%.

Despite strong power output, total revenue from operations slipped 4% to ₹32.49 billion due to lower one-time income and other adjustments.

News.Az