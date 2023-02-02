(Ad) Azercell to Honor Young Talents on the Occasion of Youth Day (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leading mobile operator met with the medalists, project manager, and teachers of the International Olympiad in Informatics On February 2, on the occasion of Azerbaijani Youth Day celebrated according to an order signed by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, “Azercell Telecom” LLC awarded the young winners of the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) from our national team, News.az reports.

The meeting held at Azercell’s Head Office was attended by the medalists from the national team, the project manager, teachers, and the operator’s management. At the event, the Olympiad winners Khizri Sakhrayev, Fidan Huseynova, Fuad Garayev, and Fidan Garayeva were awarded certificates and valuable gifts from Azercell. Participating in the award ceremony, Director of Corporate Communication Department Sona Abbasova, Head of Stakeholder Engagement Section Manager Nigar Shikhlinskaya, Head of General Education Organization and Management Sector Fuad Garayev, and Senior Specialist of Department for Work with Talented Children Gorkhmaz Mustafayev congratulated the schoolchildren and wished them success in education and raising the Azerbaijani flag in future tournaments.

For already 6 years, Azercell has supported the preparation for different-scale international informatics Olympiads with the International Olympiad in Informatics at the top under an agreement for cooperation concluded between “Azercell Telecom”LLC, the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Institute of Education.

For this period, our students successfully participated in the International Informatics Olympiad, the European Girls' Olympiad in Informatics, the Asian Pacific Informatics Olympiad, the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics, the International Autumn Tournament in Informatics, the International Olympiad of Metropolises, the International Zhautikov Olympiad, and many other competitions, and won a total of 48 medals, including 2 gold, 12 silver, and 34 bronze ones.

The AZERCELL CUP programming competition is being arranged for already the second year to increase the interest of schoolchildren in the digital world, informatics, computer engineering and programming. About 1,000 students took part in the competition, which had become a source of talent for the national team. The students, selected on a competitive basis and invited to classes, successfully represented our country in international arenas and won medals.

News.Az