ADY Container delivers first container block train on Assaka-Baku route

The first block train consisting of 50 containers departing from the Assaka Logistics Center of Uzbekistan has currently reached the port of Alat, ADY Container told News.Az.

The 40-foot containers loaded with car parts were delivered through the Khojidavlat border station to the Turkmenbashi port of Turkmenistan and from there, via the Caspian Sea, to the Azerbaijani port of Alat.

The carried cargo is intended for the use of a particular car factory in Azerbaijan.

A regular run of block trains on this route is on the agenda.

