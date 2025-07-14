Afghanistan and Kazakhstan agree to establish new transport line

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials from Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Works and Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to construct a 115km railway connecting Towrgondi, located on Afghanistan's border with Turkmenistan, to Herat.

The agreement was signed on July 10 during an official visit to Kabul led by Murat Nurtleu, Kazakhstan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, which including a meeting with Afghanistan’s deputy prime minister for economic affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The first stage of the project comprises an upgrade of the existing freight terminal at Towrgondi, the railhead for a 1520mm-gauge line from Turkmenistan, and building a new 22km line to Sanobar, including sidings and storage facilities.

Under the second stage, 90km of new infrastructure would be built to Robat Paryan, located on the outskirts of Herat in the west of Afghanistan. An extension into the centre of Herat, including a new station, forms the third stage. This would connect with the 1435mm-gauge line under construction between Khaf in Iran and Herat.

According Nurtleu, the MoU reflects Kazakhstan’s wish to expand trade, transit and economic ties with Afghanistan. The government of Kazakhstan has agreed to provide $US 500m in funding for the project, as part of a wider programme to develop regional infrastructure.

“Investment in the Torghundi - Herat railway is not only vital for strengthening our economic relationship with Kazakhstan, but also critical for advancing Afghanistan’s role as a regional trade corridor,” Baradar says.

