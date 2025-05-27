Afghanistan exports 25 tons of pickles to Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

The post-war Afghanistan exported 25 tons of pickles from the western Herat province to European countries on Monday, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency on Tuesday, News.az reports citingXinhua.

Welcoming the initiative as a significant step towards achieving self-sufficiency and economic development, Herat provincial governor Mawlana Noor Ahmad Islamjar told the state-owned media outlet that the establishment would continue to support investment, industrialists, local products and exports of local products to foreign countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Noor Ahmad Alizai, head of the pickle producing company, said that about 1,500 factories are operational in the industrial park of Herat and many of them have the capacity to export products.

