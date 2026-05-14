Why Trump Mobile’s delayed T1 phone suddenly shipping now

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Trump Mobile has officially begun shipping its long-delayed T1 smartphone, nearly a year after the gold-colored Android device was first announced.

The $499 handset, branded with the Trump name, started reaching customers this week following multiple postponements from its original planned release date in August 2025. The company had later delayed the launch to October before pushing it back again to May 2026, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

According to Trump Mobile CEO Pat O'Brien, the delays were linked to development and testing aimed at ensuring component quality standards were met before release.

The T1 Phone features a 6.78-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series processor, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and a triple-camera setup led by a 50MP main sensor. The device runs on the Android platform.

While the company promotes the phone as involving American assembly, industry observers have pointed to similarities between the T1 and existing Chinese-manufactured smartphones, suggesting it may largely rely on overseas production with final assembly conducted in the United States.

Trump Mobile entered the wireless market as an MVNO, operating through existing carrier infrastructure rather than building its own network. The service is priced at $47.45 per month, referencing Donald Trump’s terms as U.S. president.

The venture has also attracted scrutiny from ethics experts and lawmakers due to its use of the Trump brand while Trump remains in office. Some Democratic lawmakers have raised questions about possible conflicts of interest and the company’s relationships with major telecom providers, including T-Mobile.

Trump Mobile has not disclosed how many T1 devices were pre-ordered or shipped but says remaining customer orders are expected to be fulfilled over the coming weeks.

News.Az