JPMorgan leads global tech banking with startup strategy

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JPMorgan Chase has strengthened its position as a global leader in technology investment banking by building long-term relationships with startups and high-growth companies long before they reach the public markets.

The strategy helped the bank secure the top position in overall tech investment banking during the first quarter of 2026, outperforming rivals including Goldman Sachs in total market share for technology banking fees, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

JPMorgan’s approach focuses on embedding itself early with emerging companies through its Innovation Economy banking division, which was created roughly a decade ago to support founder-led startups in technology and healthcare sectors.

Today, the bank works with more than 11,000 startups and fast-growing firms across 40 countries and employs more than 550 bankers dedicated to innovation economy clients worldwide. Around 200 of those bankers have been hired since 2023, reflecting rapid expansion following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which had previously dominated startup banking.

The bank’s early-stage investment strategy has produced major wins with companies such as Pattern and DoorDash. JPMorgan supported Pattern from its early fundraising days through its IPO, while also helping DoorDash grow from a startup valued under $1 billion into one of the largest technology companies in the market.

Executives at JPMorgan say the model differs from traditional investment banking by prioritizing long-term partnerships instead of focusing only on large transactions.

The bank has also advised on several major technology deals in recent years, including acquisitions involving Palo Alto Networks, Salesforce, and Global Payments.

Despite its strong momentum, the bank has faced challenges, including the departure of several senior technology banking leaders last year and criticism surrounding the IPO pricing of Circle Internet Group.

Still, technology remains JPMorgan’s strongest-performing investment banking sector, accounting for 22% of the division’s $3.2 billion fee revenue in the first quarter.

Senior executives, including CEO Jamie Dimon, have emphasized the importance of trust and direct engagement with founders, arguing that early involvement gives the bank an advantage as startups evolve into major public companies.

News.Az