Trump Mobile phones are finally arriving after repeated delays - VIDEO

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Trump Mobile has started shipping its delayed T1 smartphones to customers, months after the device was originally expected to launch.

The company confirmed that pre-ordered phones are now being delivered following multiple postponements since the product’s initial planned release in August. The launch was later delayed to October and then pushed back again until this week, News.Az reports, citing The Detroid News.

According to Trump Mobile CEO Pat O'Brien, the delays were linked to extended development and testing processes aimed at ensuring the device met quality standards.

The gold-colored T1 smartphone is priced at $499 and features a 6.78-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery running on Android.

Trump Mobile entered the competitive US wireless market as a mobile virtual network operator, using existing carrier infrastructure while offering monthly service plans priced at $47.45 — a reference to Donald Trump serving as both the 45th and 47th US president.

The venture, launched by the Trump Organization under a trademark licensing arrangement, has drawn political and ethical scrutiny because it uses the Trump name while he remains in office.

Critics and some Democratic lawmakers have questioned the company’s relationship with major telecom providers and raised concerns about possible conflicts of interest tied to the president’s business branding.

Trump Mobile did not disclose how many T1 phones had been pre-ordered or shipped but said remaining orders are expected to be fulfilled over the coming weeks.

News.Az