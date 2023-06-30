“Aframax” type tanker “Karabakh” launched

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another Aframax type tanker acquired by “SA Maritime AFEZCO” joint venture established on a parity basis with the approval of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) and the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR) was launched in Singapore. According to President Ilham Aliyev directive this vessel was named "Karabakh", News.Az reports.

The flag of Azerbaijan was raised on the vessel to the sounds of the National Anthem.

Like other Aframax type tankers to sail under the Azerbaijani flag outside the Caspian Sea ”Karabakh” has about 115,000 tons deadweight (total carrying capacity).

The vessel will be operated by "ASCO Ship Management AFEZCO", which is a 100% subsidiary of ASCO and is registered in the ALAT Free Economic Zone.

As a result of the market research conducted by “SA Maritime AFEZCO” three Aframax type tankers were initially purchased. The first of them – tanker "Shusha" was put into operation on June 15, National Salvation Day. Works on delivery of the third vessel - "Zangezur" are nearing completion.

Acquired with the direct support of President Ilham Aliyev, these huge tankers, which play strategic importance for the republic, will serve to increase the carrying capacity of national shipping and will contribute to international value chain of Azerbaijan`s oil industry in the global oil market. The vessels will transport crude oil cargo supplied by SOCAR and other customers.

The funds raised from successful issuance of ASCO bonds on the local market some time ago were directed towards financing ASCO's share in the project to purchase Aframax-type vessels.

News.Az