Africa sees surge in mpox cases; vaccine delivery delayed

Africa has experienced a sharp increase in mpox cases, with nearly 4,000 reported in the past week, according to the continent’s public health body.

Dr. Jean Kaseya, head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reported 81 new deaths from mpox over the same period, raising the total number of cases to 22,863 and deaths to 622, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The arrival of promised mpox vaccines has been delayed.Western partners, including the European Union and the United States, had pledged about 380,000 doses, but this is less than 15% of the total needed to address the outbreaks, particularly in Congo, which remains the epicenter of the global emergency.

