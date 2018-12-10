AgTech & Green Energy International Forum kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first “AgTech and Green Energy international forum” on agrarian technologies and green energy has kicked off in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku.

Co-Organized by the ministries of Agriculture and Energy of Azerbaijan, the Forum is being hosted at ADA University.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Goodwill Ambassador of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Leyla Aliyeva, high-ranking officials from a number of ministries, government agencies, heads of farms, foreign experts in the field of green technologies, representatives of start-ups and technology companies and the private sector are attending the Forum.

The AgTech and Green Energy Forum, held under the slogan “Innovations for a green future”, aims at ensuring innovative development of the agricultural and energy sectors in Azerbaijan as well as strengthening links between various stakeholders and establishing models and links in the field of sustainable business.

The Forum, which brings together 35 experts from 15 countries, will feature panel discussion such as "Future of energy and agrarian technologies", "Technology for agrarian and green energy", "Academy of Agrarian and Energy Technologies", "Policy Impact", "New Innovative Ecosystems", "Farmers' Sector", "Agricultural and Energy Sector: AgTech session", "Business for agricultural and energy sector: Green Energy session", "Workshop on Startup and innovation ecosystem".

