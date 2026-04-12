Ahmedabad Dreamliner crash: what caused the sudden loss of thrust? -PHOTOS

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A catastrophic crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Air India has left investigators searching for answers in what is being described as one of the most unusual aviation disasters in recent years, News.az reports, citing Avherald.

Flight AI-171, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, went down just moments after takeoff. According to preliminary findings, the crew issued a Mayday call reporting a critical loss of thrust, stating: “No thrust, not taking lift.” Within seconds, the aircraft began losing altitude and crashed into a residential area, striking a medical college building.

There were 242 people on board. Tragically, 241 passengers and crew members lost their lives, with only one survivor. In addition, multiple fatalities were reported on the ground after the aircraft impacted a densely populated area.

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From the outset, investigators identified the incident as highly unusual. India’s aviation regulator quickly ruled out a bird strike, and pilot error is considered unlikely, as the crew followed emergency procedures and managed to transmit a distress call.

What has drawn the most attention is the apparent near-simultaneous loss of thrust in both engines—an extremely rare and alarming scenario. India’s Civil Aviation Minister later emphasized that such a dual-engine failure is virtually unheard of in modern aviation.

Data also revealed that the aircraft used almost the entire length of the runway during takeoff, suggesting possible performance issues even before liftoff.

The recovery and analysis of the black boxes provided further insight. Despite severe damage, investigators confirmed that the thrust levers remained in the takeoff position until impact, while fuel control switches were set to “RUN.” Meanwhile, the aircraft’s Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployed immediately after takeoff—an indication of total power loss.

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Authorities are now examining several possible causes, including engine failure, fuel supply issues, a technical malfunction in control systems, or even external interference. Notably, the aircraft had undergone maintenance checks, and its engines had been recently inspected.

Attention has also turned to a previously issued technical bulletin from the engine manufacturer, which referenced a potential issue with the electronic control unit that could impact flight safety.

International experts, including representatives from the International Civil Aviation Organization, have joined the investigation to ensure transparency and adherence to global standards.

A preliminary report has been submitted to authorities, but its full contents have yet to be publicly released. Investigators are expected to provide more clarity in the coming months as they work to determine what caused the sudden and catastrophic loss of power in one of the world’s most advanced passenger aircraft.

For now, the Ahmedabad crash stands as a stark reminder that even the most sophisticated aviation systems are not immune to failure under critical conditions.

News.Az