AI-95 gasoline price drops in Azerbaijan
By Samir Muradov
Starting tomorrow, drivers in Azerbaijan will be able to purchase AI-95 gasoline at a price of 1.60 manats per liter, which is 40 qepiks cheaper than the current price of 2 manats.
The price reduction is particularly important for owners of cars manufactured less than 10 years ago, which require premium fuel. Previously, high prices forced some drivers to use AI-92 gasoline instead of the recommended AI-95, which could lead to serious engine damage and significant financial losses.
A few days ago, SOCAR announced that the first phase of the reconstruction and modernization of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, aimed at achieving Euro-5 standards, is nearing completion. As a result of the work carried out, AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline produced at the refinery already meets Euro-5 standards.