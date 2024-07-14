AI-95 gasoline price drops in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Samir Muradov



Starting tomorrow, drivers in Azerbaijan will be able to purchase AI-95 gasoline at a price of 1.60 manats per liter, which is 40 qepiks cheaper than the current price of 2 manats.

This reduction has been made possible by the commencement of domestic production of gasoline meeting Euro-5 standards, as reported by SOCAR.The price reduction is particularly important for owners of cars manufactured less than 10 years ago, which require premium fuel. Previously, high prices forced some drivers to use AI-92 gasoline instead of the recommended AI-95, which could lead to serious engine damage and significant financial losses.A few days ago, SOCAR announced that the first phase of the reconstruction and modernization of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, aimed at achieving Euro-5 standards, is nearing completion. As a result of the work carried out, AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline produced at the refinery already meets Euro-5 standards.

