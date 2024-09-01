News.az
Tag:
Gasoline
Azerbaijan raises gasoline and diesel prices
30 Dec 2025-14:37
Armenian minister praises drop in Azerbaijani gasoline prices
24 Dec 2025-19:24
Baker Hughes oil rig count rises by 1 to 411
08 Aug 2025-22:53
Russia expands gasoline export ban as wholesale prices surge
29 Jul 2025-02:03
Russia extends ban on gasoline exports
31 Jan 2025-16:16
China to raise gasoline, diesel retail prices
02 Jan 2025-15:58
Kyrgyzstan introduces new law on gasoline
17 Dec 2024-09:52
Iran imposes new gasoline refueling limits
07 Oct 2024-16:37
Leaders in low fuel prices in Europe
30 Jul 2024-09:24
Azerbaijan scales up gasoline, diesel fuel production in H1 2024
15 Jul 2024-12:52
