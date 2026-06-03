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Australia's Megaport secures four new AI infrastructure contracts, to raise $594 million

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Australia's Megaport secures four new AI infrastructure contracts, to raise $594 million
Source: BBC

Australia's Megaport (MP1.AX), opens new tab said on Wednesday it has secured four new AI infrastructure contracts with a total contract ​value of about A$458.9 million ($329.49 million), and launched a fully ‌underwritten entitlement offer to raise A$827.3 million ($594 million).

The four contracts, all with U.S.-based technology providers running AI applications, are expected to start in the first half of ​2027 and require nearly A$369.5 million in capital expenditure, primarily ​for high-performance Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab GPUs, network and storage infrastructure, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Megaport said it ⁠would set up a globally distributed AI inference cloud, anchored by ​an on-demand GPU pool backed by A$350 million in investment, which will ​be offered to enterprise customers through contracted and consumption-based pricing models.

"AI inference represents one of the biggest infrastructure opportunities of the next decade," Megaport CEO Michael Reid ​said.
"As AI adoption accelerates, organisations need seamless access to GPUs, CPUs, ​storage, and the connectivity that powers them."

The move marks a big step up in ‌Megaport's ⁠push into AI infrastructure, with the company betting that demand for GPU-based compute will surge as enterprise AI adoption shifts from model training to latency-sensitive inference workloads.

The firm, which uses Nvidia and AMD (AMD.O), opens new tab chips, said ​its network of ​more than 1,100 ⁠data centres in 31 countries puts it in a strong position to deliver AI compute closer to end ​users, addressing key bottlenecks including power, connectivity and access ​to ⁠high-performance GPUs.

The entitlement offer, priced at A$14.30 per share, represents a 13.9% discount to Megaport's last closing price on June 1.
Megaport also tightened its 2026 ⁠revenue ​guidance to A$307 million-A$315 million, reflecting strong ​momentum in its network business. Its previous expectation was between A$302 million and A$317 million.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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