Air Arabia resumes flights from Abu Dhabi to Baku

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Arabia will resume direct flights between Baku and Abu Dhabi from September 13, 2023, News.Az reports.

The direct flights will be carried out from Abu Dhabi International Airport to Heydar Aliyev International Airport every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

“We are excited to start our direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Baku. Baku is a significant route in our expansion plans from UAE’s capital and reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with more choices, convenience, and enhanced connectivity, while supporting both countries’ aviation sector and tourism industry,” Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia said.

