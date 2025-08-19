Air Canada cabin crew strike drags into fourth day as talks resume

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air Canada flight attendants have extended their strike into a fourth day, disrupting hundreds of thousands of summer travelers, as union leaders and airline officials returned to the table late Monday with mediator William Kaplan.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has refused to comply with a federal labor board order declaring the strike unlawful, setting up a tense standoff between workers, the airline, and the government, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu urged both sides to consider government mediation and pledged to probe allegations of unpaid work in the airline industry — a key issue for flight attendants who say they are not paid for ground duties such as boarding.

Air Canada’s CEO defended the company’s proposed deal, which he said represents a 38% increase in total compensation. The union, however, argues that the offer translates to only 17.2% in wage increases over four years, well short of their demands. CUPE’s leader vowed to continue the strike, even at the risk of jail time, until the airline addresses both pay and unpaid work concerns.

The walkout has left Canada’s largest carrier — which typically flies 130,000 passengers daily — struggling to keep operations afloat. Stranded travelers report sleeping in airports, missed connections, and little support from the airline.

James Numfor, who returned to Canada from Cameroon after his brother’s funeral, said he and his family have been left without accommodation after Air Canada only covered one hotel night.

“We sleep in the airport … with the kids, they just lay down anywhere,” he told Reuters.

Meanwhile, retiree Klaus Hickman, forced to rebook on another airline after his flight was canceled, voiced both sympathy and frustration.

“They want to get more money to survive. And so it is with everybody else,” he said, while worrying about making his connection home to Germany.

The government’s options now include asking courts to enforce the return-to-work order or fast-tracking a legal hearing. Other Canadian unions have already voiced support for CUPE and may provide financial aid to striking workers, signaling the dispute could drag on further.

