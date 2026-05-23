Tragedy in Lebanon: Israeli airstrikes strike Shahabiya and al-Rafid

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A series of fresh Israeli air raids targeting different regions across Lebanon has left multiple people dead and wounded.

In southern Lebanon, an Israeli airstrike heavily targeted the town of Shahabiya. Local authorities and state media have confirmed that the bombardment resulted in several casualties, leaving an unspecified number of people killed and wounded. Rescue teams are operating on the ground amid extensive structural damage, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a separate escalation further inland, an Israeli military strike directly targeted a residential house in the town of al-Rafid, located in the Western Bekaa district. That the targeted attack killed at least one person and left another wounded.

The exact identities and total number of casualties from both locations remain unconfirmed as emergency responders continue to clear debris and treat the injured. Further updates are expected as local health and security services compile official statistics.

News.Az