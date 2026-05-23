The Baku Effect: How global media is reacting to the historic WUF13 summit - PHOTOS

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By organizing a prestigious event like the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) at the highest level, Azerbaijan has once again successfully overcome a major international test. The successful execution of this prestigious event demonstrated to the entire world not only Azerbaijan’s high organizational capability but also its creative approach to global urban planning challenges, social settlement, and urbanization issues. Throughout the six days of the forum, Azerbaijan's experience based on scientific and technological innovations – particularly the "smart city," "smart village," and "green zone" projects implemented in the liberated territories – won special acclaim from the international community.

Although the forum has concluded its work, its global echo continues. The world's leading media resources published a series of materials extensively covering President Ilham Aliyev's conceptual speech at the opening ceremony, our country's exemplary hosting of the forum, and its achievements in the field of urban planning. The international press characterized WUF13 as the most important intellectual and political platform defining the global urban agenda, and as a strategic venue where the "Baku Call" against modern urbanization crises was sounded. Topics discussed at the forum, such as climate resilience, housing affordability, and digital transformation, became headlines for the world's leading news agencies as pressing issues deciding the future destiny of humanity. The innovative solutions voiced once again confirmed that Azerbaijan is not just a host, but also a major exporter of ideas and strategies for solving global problems, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

From day one, WUF13 was met with great interest by the Turkish media. Prominent media organizations of the brotherly country, such as Anadolu Agency, Haber Global, TRT Haber, CNN Türk, Yeni Şafak, Milliyet, Türkiye Gazetesi, Akşam, Star, and Ihlas News Agency, presented WUF13 as an important platform for the region and the world. The materials emphasized that Baku has become the hub of international discussions on urbanization, smart cities, green energy, sustainable transport, and the fight against climate change. The Turkish media also specially noted Azerbaijan's professionalism and high logistical capabilities in organizing large-scale international events.

Iran's leading media outlets, including IRNA, ISNA, Mehr News, Tasnim, Fars News, ILNA, YJC, and Bultan News, evaluated the forum in Baku as an important opportunity for international discussions on the urban planning problems of developing countries. Iranian publications drew attention to the importance of the Baku forum in terms of regional cooperation, sustainable urban development, and ecological approaches. The articles emphasized that Azerbaijan's "Green City" concept and modern urbanization practices were among the main focus areas of the forum.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

The Pakistani media also dedicated extensive coverage to the Forum from the very first day. The friendly country's APP Agency, Radio Pakistan, DND, The News, Nation, and Tribune publications presented the forum as a crucial platform regarding urbanization challenges and international partnerships. The materials noted that the Pakistani delegation presented its urban development strategies and urbanization projects in Baku.

Russia's TASS, RIA Novosti, and Interfax agencies, along with Rossiyskaya Gazeta and Vestnik Kavkaza publications, brought Baku's growing role in the international urbanization agenda to the forefront. At the same time, it was emphasized that by hosting WUF13 now, following COP29 in November 2024, Azerbaijan has once again demonstrated its capability to host global international events. The reports stated that the outcomes of WUF13 will reshape international urban governance standards in the near future.

India's The Hindu, Times of India, and Hindustan Times publications, alongside the ANI Agency, evaluated WUF13 as one of the primary international platforms for global urban development policy. The Indian media emphasized that Azerbaijan organized the event at a high level, and that Baku has become an important center for international cooperation in the field of urbanization.

Kazakhstan's Kazinform Agency, Kazpravda, 24.kz, and Egemen Qazaqstan publications characterized WUF13 as an essential cooperation and experience-sharing platform for the Central Asian region.

Uzbekistan's UZA Agency, Kun.uz, Gazeta.uz, and Yuz.uz publications also wrote that the forum held in Baku played an important role in discussing sustainable urban development and innovative urbanization models.

Georgia's Interpressnews, 1TV, and BM.ge publications evaluated the forum as an important international platform for the countries of the region.

Ukraine's Ukrinform, RBC-Ukraine, and Interfax-Ukraine agencies drew attention to issues of city reconstruction, sustainable infrastructure, and digital urbanization within the framework of the forum.

Egypt's Al-Ahram, Youm7, and Al Masry Al Youm publications emphasized the importance of the forum for the Middle East and Africa region.

The United Arab Emirates' WAM Agency, Al Ittihad, and Emarat Al Youm newspapers, as well as Saudi Arabia's SPA Agency, Al-Riyadh, and Okaz publications, noted that Baku has turned into one of the main discussion venues for the global urban planning agenda.

China's Xinhua, Indonesia's Antara, Malaysia's Bernama, Vietnam's VNA, the US's Associated Press, France's AFP, Germany's DPA, Italy's ANSA, Spain's EFE agencies, the UK's BBC platform, as well as Tajikistan's Khovar, Kyrgyzstan's Kabar, Hungary's MTI, and Bulgaria's BTA agencies also published extensive materials about WUF13.

Thus, materials published in the international media emphasized that WUF13 was a decisive turning point in the history of modern urbanization. From the first day of the Forum to its conclusion, the world press kept the focus on the innovative solutions presented by Azerbaijan regarding "green development," "smart cities," and inclusive housing policy as top priorities of the global agenda. This coverage and the interest shown by the global media demonstrate that the Baku platform has become a unique center of dialogue uniting the interests of all countries regardless of their level of economic development, while Azerbaijan has once again confirmed its status as a strategic center of power shaping the sustainable urban models of the future.

News.Az