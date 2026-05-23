Phillips Law Group ranks among 3 best Phoenix injury lawyers

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A prominent Phoenix law firm is kicking off the summer with a major local accolade. Phillips Law Group has officially been named one of the "3 Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Phoenix" by the consumer research platform ThreeBestRated.com.





The firm earned an impressive 4.8 out of 5 score, achieving near-perfect marks across a rigorous 50-point inspection. The evaluation combs through 12 strict categories, including history, trust, cost, and review legitimacy, to ensure consumers are getting the real deal, News.Az reports, citing NLR.

"Being recognized by ThreeBestRated.com is a reflection of the hard work our entire team puts in every day to serve our clients and deliver results."

— Jeffrey Phillips, Founding Partner

Why this ranking matters for Phoenix residents

Finding a trustworthy attorney after an accident can be overwhelming. This annual, data-driven ranking helps cut through the noise by verifying that a firm consistently delivers top-tier service.

Phillips Law Group is no stranger to the valley. Founded in 1993, the firm has spent over 30 years representing injury victims in Arizona, California, and Utah. To date, they have recovered more than $2 billion for over 185,000 clients navigating car accidents, wrongful death claims, and insurance disputes.

For those who need legal help but worry about the price tag, the firm operates entirely on a contingency fee basis—meaning you pay absolutely nothing upfront, and legal fees are only collected if you win your case.

If you or a loved one are seeking legal representation, you can view the firm's full, verified listing on ThreeBestRated.com or contact Phillips Law Group directly. They offer free initial consultations and are available 24/7 to review your case.

News.Az