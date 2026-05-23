Light aircraft crashes in South Korea's Haenam; two seriously injured

Light aircraft crashes in South Korea's Haenam; two seriously injured

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Two people were seriously injured when a light aircraft crashed in the southwestern South Korean county of Haenam on Saturday, authorities said, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The aircraft went down at around 3:10 p.m. while en route from Muan Airport to Sani Airfield.

The two -- an instructor and a student, both in their 20s, from Chodang University -- were taken to nearby hospitals.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

News.Az