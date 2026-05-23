Why Ukrainian drone pilots are using Grand Theft Auto V for combat prep

Why Ukrainian drone pilots are using Grand Theft Auto V for combat prep

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In an unexpected convergence of military strategy and mainstream gaming, a unique modification for the legendary video game Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) has been launched in Ukraine. The custom modification allows users to virtually hunt and "shoot down" Iranian-designed Shahed-type kamikaze drones, turning the game's massive virtual world into a supplementary training ground for first-person view (FPV) drone operators.

Developed by instructors at the Ukrainian drone training center WeTrueGun, the project integrates realistic Shahed interception missions into a specially adapted multiplayer server. Operating via the FiveM multiplayer framework on GTA V Legacy, the platform is engineered to help active pilots maintain their razor-sharp reflexes outside of complex, high-stakes military software, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Virtual chaos, real-world skills

The specialized GTA V server provides a highly interactive training environment with several key features:

Large-Scale Aerial Detection: Operators must locate hostile aerial targets across a sprawling virtual map.

Extended Pursuits: Pilots practice long-distance tracking of fast-moving enemy objects.

Urban Warfare Tactics: The densely populated cityscape of GTA V offers an ideal simulation for practicing tight maneuvers and low-altitude pursuits around buildings and infrastructure.

Impact Simulation: The system mimics real-life FPV drone strikes, forcing operators to master locking onto targets and maintaining precise control up to the final second of flight.

Entertainment or Serious Military Preparation?

The creators are quick to emphasize that GTA V is not a replacement for specialized military equipment. Professional interceptor crews undergo their primary preparation on highly advanced, military-grade systems like the Obriy simulator.

Instead, the GTA V project serves a very specific, complementary set of objectives:

Psychological Decompression: It acts as a form of stress relief and lighthearted entertainment for battle-tested pilots after demanding real-world combat shifts.

Skill Retention: It helps maintain active FPV piloting muscle memory during downtime.

Risk-Free Experimentation: The server gives operators a sandbox to test out incredibly bold, experimental flight tactics that would be far too risky—and expensive—to attempt with actual military hardware.

Part of a Broader Innovation Ecosystem

The GTA V project is just one piece of Ukraine’s rapidly evolving, tech-driven defense ecosystem. The WeTrueGun center utilizes this platform as part of its broader initiative to train a new generation of UAV operators preparing to enlist in Ukraine’s security and defense forces. Funded entirely by private donors and charitable organizations, the training is offered completely free of charge to future contract soldiers.

This gaming-inspired approach mirrors a growing trend across Ukraine's military infrastructure. From a newly deployed domestic simulator for FIM-92 Stinger systems to mobile air defense units that utilize standard gaming joysticks for remote weapon control, commercial gaming technology continues to provide highly efficient, adaptable solutions on the modern battlefield.

News.Az