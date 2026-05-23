Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev shares post about WUF13

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev shares post about WUF13
Photo: AZERTAC

"As a country that suffered from urbicide, culturcide, and ecocide, Azerbaijan is now rebuilding 9 cities and hundreds of villages."

A post related to WUF13 has been shared on the social media account of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The post says:

RECOMMENDED STORIES


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      