President Ilham Aliyev shares post about WUF13

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"As a country that suffered from urbicide, culturcide, and ecocide, Azerbaijan is now rebuilding 9 cities and hundreds of villages."

A post related to WUF13 has been shared on the social media account of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The post says:

Azerbaijan had the privilege to host another landmark global event — WUF13, the second biggest international gathering ever held in the country after COP29.



We congratulate all participants, partners, and the UN family, in particular UN-Habitat, on the successful and… pic.twitter.com/ffkRyzWadC — Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) May 23, 2026

News.Az