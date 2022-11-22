Air defences activated in Crimea, two drones shot down - Russian-installed official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air defences were activated on Tuesday in the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and two drones were shot down, the regional governor said on social media, News.az reports.

Sevastopol is the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet. Russia blamed Ukraine for an attack on the port using air and marine drones at the end of October, in response to which it briefly suspended its participation in a deal to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

News.Az