Air France suspends Madagascar flights citing security concerns

Air France has suspended its flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport and Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar, citing deteriorating security conditions in the island nation. The suspension, effective from October 11 to 13, was confirmed by the airline in a statement issued on Sunday, News.Az informs via India Today.

The French carrier said it was closely monitoring the situation with relevant authorities and would review the possibility of resuming operations based on daily security assessments. "The resumption of operations will remain subject to a daily assessment of the situation," Air France said.

Passengers affected by the flight cancellations will be offered rebooking or refund options, the airline added.

The decision by Air France comes amid political instability in Madagascar, where the government has accused elements within the military of attempting to seize power.

In a statement released on Sunday, President Andry Rajoelina’s office warned that "an attempted illegal and forcible seizure of power" was underway, following reports that several soldiers from the elite CAPSAT unit had joined anti-government protests.

The CAPSAT unit, which played a key role in bringing Rajoelina to power during a 2009 coup, has now turned against him. On Saturday, its officers called on fellow soldiers to defy government orders and support the demonstrators.

By Sunday, CAPSAT officers announced they had taken control of the nation’s security operations and appointed General Demosthene Pikulas, the former head of Madagascar’s military academy, as army chief.

The unrest began on September 25 as grassroots demonstrations over water and electricity shortages but has since grown into a nationwide protest movement demanding President Rajoelina’s resignation. Protesters are also calling for the dissolution of the Senate and the electoral commission, as well as accountability for recent violence against civilians.

Despite the turmoil, Rajoelina’s office said late Saturday that the president and prime minister remained "fully in control of the nation’s affairs." However, the president’s exact whereabouts were unclear as of Sunday, fuelling speculation that he may have left the country.

News.Az