Tehran warns Strait of Hormuz cannot be used to strike Iran
- 16 Mar 2026 14:36
- 16 Mar 2026 14:41
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- Region
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Iran has warned that the Strait of Hormuz will not be open to any country attempting to launch attacks against the country.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said ships would still be able to pass through the strategic waterway, but under special conditions due to what he described as insecurity created by Israel and the US in the region, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
Baghaei noted that Iran’s armed forces control the passage through the strait and would not allow any country to use it as a platform for strikes against Iran.
He added that as a coastal state, Iran has the right to take necessary measures in the Strait of Hormuz to protect national security and prevent what he described as aggressors from exploiting the waterway.
Baghaei also stressed that Iran has historically ensured safe navigation through the strait, while blaming the US and Israel for the current tensions in the region.