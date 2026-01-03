Air India pilot removed from flight over alcohol use

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada’s transport regulator has asked Air India to investigate an incident in which a pilot was removed from a flight before take-off after being found under the influence of alcohol, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The incident occurred on December 23 at Vancouver International Airport, where two breathalyser tests conducted by Canadian police showed the pilot was unfit for duty. Transport Canada described the case as a “serious matter” in a letter to Air India and is expected to pursue enforcement action, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The source, who requested anonymity due to a lack of authorization to speak publicly, said Transport Canada has asked Air India to submit the findings of its internal investigation and outline measures to prevent similar incidents by January 26.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Transport Canada confirmed it would work with Air India and India’s aviation regulator to ensure “appropriate follow-up actions” are taken.

Air India said the Vancouver–Delhi flight experienced a last-minute delay after Canadian authorities raised concerns about the pilot’s fitness for duty. The airline added that an alternate pilot was assigned and the flight operated as scheduled.

“The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry,” Air India said, reiterating its zero-tolerance policy for violations of aviation safety rules. “Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy.”

The aircraft involved was a Boeing 777, which can carry up to 344 passengers, according to data from Air India and Flightradar24.

The incident comes as Air India faces heightened scrutiny following the June 12 crash of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that killed 260 people. India’s aviation regulator has since flagged multiple safety lapses at the airline, which was privatized in 2022 after being government-owned for decades.

This week, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued warning notices to four Air India pilots, citing “serious safety concerns” related to regulatory compliance and flight crew decision-making. According to documents seen by Reuters, the pilots allegedly accepted a Boeing 787 for operation despite prior knowledge of repeated technical issues.

The DGCA has proposed stricter alcohol-testing rules for flight crews, including permanent license revocation after three positive tests. Current Indian regulations require breathalyser tests after each flight upon landing at the first Indian airport.

Under Canadian aviation rules, pilots are prohibited from operating an aircraft within 12 hours of consuming alcohol. Violations can result in administrative or judicial enforcement actions, including fines.

