Air India flight makes emergency landing in Delhi

A Mumbai-bound Air India flight was forced to return to Delhi on Monday, after a technical issue was reported shortly after take-off, leading to an emergency landing.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said flight AI887, operating from Delhi to Mumbai, turned back in line with standard operating procedures after the issue was detected, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers and crew disembarked without incident.

Media reports provided varying accounts of the problem. News18 reported that the glitch was related to the aircraft’s engine, while Times Now described the issue as a “serious glitch.”

The airline has not yet released an official statement detailing the exact cause of the emergency landing.

