AirAsia unveils massive fleet expansion with Airbus deal

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AirAsia has signed a $19 billion agreement to purchase 150 Canadian-built Airbus A220-300 jets, according to a joint statement from the companies.

The low-cost carrier said on Thursday that it also has the option to double the order to meet future demand growth, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The deal was announced at the aircraft manufacturer’s facility in Mirabel, Canada, and is described as the largest aircraft order in the country’s history.

AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes called the agreement “the perfect tool for our next phase of growth,” adding that it reflects “long-term discipline and the scale of our ambitions.”

The airline stated that the agreement includes “strategic flexibility” to increase the commitment to as many as 300 aircraft from the A220 family in response to future market demand.

Airbus

Commercial Aircraft CEO Lars Wagner said the A220 will “open up new routes across Asia that were not feasible before.” He also noted that once deliveries begin in 2028, the new fleet will allow AirAsia to reassign larger aircraft to long-haul routes serving North America, Australia, and Europe.

Wagner further stated that AirAsia will serve as the “global launch customer” for a new 160-seat configuration of the A220 aircraft family.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney attended the signing ceremony and emphasized the domestic economic impact of the deal. He said the 150 aircraft will be constructed by Canadian workers in Canadian manufacturing facilities.

“For thousands of engineers, electricians, steel welders, and IT specialists, it will mean high-paying and exciting work to build a remarkable aircraft that connects millions of people around the world,” Carney said.

Canada remains the only country outside Europe to host a major Airbus production program, specifically for the A220 aircraft family.

News.Az