Thai AirAsia slashes routes as fuel prices soar

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Thai AirAsia has announced it will reduce its overall seat capacity by an average of 30% between May and June, citing the ongoing impact of sharply rising global aviation fuel prices and weaker mid-year travel demand.

According to a statement published on the airline’s website on Tuesday, the move is intended to help manage costs and align operations with current market conditions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On its domestic network, Thai AirAsia will scale back flight schedules at Suvarnabhumi Airport, maintaining only direct services from Suvarnabhumi to Chiang Mai and Phuket during May and June, said CEO Phairat Pornpathananangoon. However, at Don Mueang Airport, the airline will continue operating its full domestic network, with flight frequencies adjusted according to passenger demand.

Internationally, the airline will temporarily suspend and reduce frequencies mainly on routes to India, citing high operating costs. Services to key markets such as China, East Asia, and ASEAN countries will remain stable.

Phairat noted that aviation fuel is the airline’s largest operating cost, adding that jet fuel prices have surged more than threefold recently, requiring strict optimization of flight operations, including reducing frequencies and temporarily suspending unprofitable routes.

The airline added that if fuel prices stabilize and travel demand improves, it is prepared to quickly restore and expand its flight operations.

News.Az