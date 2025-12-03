Airbus cuts delivery target over A320 fuselage issue

The company now expects 790 deliveries for the full year, down from the initial target of 820, a 3.7 percent drop, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Airbus did not indicate whether 2026 deliveries would be impacted by the issue, which stems from a supplier quality problem on fuselage panels affecting the A320 Family’s delivery schedule.

The manufacturer had warned Tuesday that up to 628 A320 planes worldwide may require inspection for the metal plate “quality issue.”

In a message to AFP, Airbus clarified that this number represents the total potentially impacted aircraft, adding that not all of them are necessarily affected. The company also said that the number of planes requiring checks is decreasing daily as inspections identify which aircraft need specific action.

On Monday, Airbus said it had detected the issue but asserted the problem was "contained" and affected only "a limited number of A320 metal panels".

The fuselage is the primary structure of an aircraft, forming the outer shell. Its panels are designed to be both lightweight and strong.

The issue did not affect Airbus's previous results guidance, the company said in Wednesday's statement. Adjusted EBIT -- a measure of operating performance -- is still expected to come in at around 7.0 billion euros($8.15 billion), it said.

The statement comes only days after the plane manufacturer instructed its clients to take "immediate precautionary action" to replace software.

The announcement raised concerns that hundreds of planes would need to be grounded for long periods.

But in the end, several leading airlines said there had been minimal or no cancellations as a result.

Airbus shares dropped sharply following the announcement, at one point on Monday slumping by more than 10 percent.

It saw a rebound in early Wednesday business, rising around 1.5 percent on the Paris bourse.