Ford recalls nearly 420,000 vehicles over seat belt issue

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Ford Motor is recalling nearly 420,000 vehicles over a seat belt-related issue that may increase the risk of injury for passengers, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a recall notice that seat belts in certain Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles may unintentionally lock, which can prevent the seat belt from properly retracting or extending.

The recall covers vehicles from model years 2018 to 2022.

According to the agency, “seat belts that do not retract or extend can fail to restrain an occupant as intended, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.”

Ford reported to the safety regulator that it is aware of one injury linked to the faulty seat belts.

The automaker will begin notifying affected owners by mail starting June 8. Ford and Lincoln dealers will inspect the vehicles and replace the seat belt retractors at no cost. The recall is identified as 26S34.

Separately, the Detroit-based automaker has also issued a “Do Not Drive” warning covering 4,653 vehicles, including the Ford Maverick and Ford Bronco Sport, due to a suspension-related manufacturing issue.

Ford said the front lower control arm ball joints in these vehicles “may have been incorrectly installed or incorrectly repaired at the vehicle assembly plant, allowing the control arm to disconnect from the front wheel knuckle.”

This second recall affects certain 2021–2026 Bronco Sport and 2022–2026 Maverick vehicles. Ford is advising owners not to drive the affected vehicles until repairs are completed. Dealers will inspect and repair the defective components free of charge, according to the notice.

News.Az